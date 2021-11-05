SEC OKs Audit Watchdog's Rule On Foreign Firm Inspections

By Dean Seal (November 5, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has signed off on a rule that will help the federal government's audit watchdog suss out whether it is unable to fully inspect a foreign accounting firm due to a "position taken" by foreign authorities. The rule, unanimously approved Thursday, lays out a framework for the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to carry out its duties under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, or HFCAA, which gives the SEC authority to delist a foreign company if it does not let the PCAOB inspect audits of its financial statements for three straight years. The bill passed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS