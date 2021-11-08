After Girardi, Calif. Bar Floats Audits, Insurance Mandates

By Brandon Lowrey (November 8, 2021, 10:42 AM EST) -- California's state bar may seek to raise lawyers' licensing fees to pay for random audits of accounts holding client funds, the agency's executive director said at a meeting Friday, as the agency mulls consumer protection measures inspired by the unraveling of the scandal-plagued plaintiffs firm Girardi Keese. The State Bar of California is mulling rule changes after Thomas Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were found to have misappropriated money from clients' settlements. (Photo by Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) The proposal to spend more than $3 million annually to audit about 500 accounts would likely require approval from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS