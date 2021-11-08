Tribal Members Slam Okla.'s Fight To Overturn McGirt

By Joyce Hanson (November 8, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- More tribal members have joined in criticizing Oklahoma's efforts to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark McGirt decision that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation still exists, urging the high court to deny certiorari to a number of criminal cases appealed by the state. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and two tribal members charged for crimes committed on reservation land told the Supreme Court in a series of briefs last week that there's no crisis of criminal jurisdiction on the Creek Reservation and that Oklahoma has wrongly filed more than 30 petitions to overrule McGirt even as state officials, the federal government and...

