Treadmill Buyers Want $7M To End Bowflex Motor Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 8, 2021, 5:19 PM EST) -- A Bowflex buyer has asked an Ohio federal court to sign off on a $7 million settlement to end a proposed class action that exercise equipment manufacturer Nautilus Inc. sold treadmills with underpowered motors, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed Friday. Nautilus, which also produces equipment under the Schwinn name, said it will no longer use the phrase "Continuous Horsepower" or "CHP" when advertising or marketing specific treadmills sold for home use, according to an agreement the company made with the proposed class of consumers. This addresses the "issue central to the lawsuit," according to the motion filed by...

