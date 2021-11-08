Employer Next Steps In Light Of DOL's New Tip Rule

By Stephanie Poucher (November 8, 2021, 3:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has given new life to the so-called 80-20 rule, reinstating the decades-old policy governing how tipped employees must be paid under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Under the rule, which differs slightly from its prior iterations, when tipped employees spend 20% or more of their workweek performing duties that support their occupation but don't directly produce tips, their employers are required to compensate them at the standard rate of $7.25 per hour for that work, instead of the $2.13 per hour these workers typically earn in direct wages. For the work performed that does customarily produce...

