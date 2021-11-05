2 Sun Pharma US Units To Pay $85M In Generic Drugs MDL

By Hailey Konnath (November 5, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. subsidiaries of Indian drugmaker Sun Pharma have agreed to shell out a combined $85 million to a proposed class of direct purchaser plaintiffs in sweeping multidistrict litigation over alleged price-fixing of generic drugs, the companies have reportedly disclosed. Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. will pay $67.6 million to settle the antitrust litigation in Pennsylvania federal court, the company disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. Taro reached the deal with César Castillo LLC, FWK Holdings LLC, Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc. and KPH Healthcare Services Inc. on behalf of the putative class of all direct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS