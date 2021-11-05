1st Circ. Won't Delete 10-Year Sentence For 'Hacktivist'

By Lauren Berg (November 5, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Friday affirmed the conviction and 10-year sentence of a self-described "hacktivist" who in 2014 infiltrated the computer system at a renowned Boston hospital and a family support organization, saying he hasn't shown his right to a speedy trial was hindered. Martin Gottesfeld, 37, claims he was denied a speedy trial and has asked to vacate a 2018 jury finding that he took computer systems offline for several weeks at Boston Children's Hospital and the Wayside Youth and Family Support Network. Gottesfeld has maintained he acted in defense of a sick teenage girl whose custody and care were...

