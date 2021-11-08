Feds Urge Justices Not To Take Chrysler Dealers' Appeal

By Khorri Atkinson (November 8, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- The solicitor general is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to pass on a petition from seven Chrysler dealerships to hear their case demanding compensation from the government for allegedly pressuring the auto giant into ending franchise agreements with underperforming dealers during the unprecedented 2009 auto industry bailout. Newly minted U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar argued in a 16-page opposition brief Friday that the Federal Circuit correctly found last December that a Court of Federal Claims judge committed no error in ruling that Taylor & Sons Inc., Cedric Theel Inc. and five other former Chrysler dealers are not entitled to payment...

