5th Circ. Blocks DOL Vax-Or-Test Reg, Citing 'Grave' Concerns

By Vin Gurrieri (November 7, 2021, 12:16 PM EST) -- After only a day on the books, the Labor Department's rule requiring companies with at least 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests was temporarily frozen Saturday by the Fifth Circuit, which cited "grave statutory and constitutional issues" with the regulations. The Fifth Circuit's stay blocking the OSHA vaccine-or-test rule set a quick briefing schedule starting Monday. (AP Photo/LM Otero) In a short per curiam order, a three-judge panel blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from enforcing the emergency temporary standard, or ETS, that was published in Friday's Federal Register while the rule's legality is litigated. "Because the petitions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS