Post Office Scandal Inquiry Urged To Probe Role Of Lawyers

By Richard Crump (November 8, 2021, 4:38 PM GMT) -- Scores of sub-postmasters wrongfully prosecuted by the Post Office for fraud, theft and false accounting urged the public inquiry into the scandal on Monday to probe the role played by lawyers in one of Britain's gravest miscarriages of justice. The Post Office scandal "has always been about money and reputation," a lawyer for dozens of sub-postmasters has told a hearing. (iStock) Sam Stein QC said it is "essential" that the inquiry, which is being led by Judge Wyn Williams, investigates the legal advice given to the Post Office when it falsely accused hundreds of sub-postmasters of fraud because of defects with...

