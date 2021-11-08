British Expats Appeal In EU Suit Over Brexit Legality

By Silvia Martelli (November 8, 2021, 3:57 PM GMT) -- A group of British expatriates has asked the European Union's top court to annul Britain's withdrawal from the bloc, the latest move in their legal fight that seeks to have Brexit declared invalid. Eleven U.K. nationals living in EU countries including Italy and France have asked the European Court of Justice to overturn a decision in June by a lower court that dismissed their lawsuit against Brexit, according to notices published in the EU Official Journal Monday. The General Court committed a "procedural irregularity" when it dismissed the expats' claims as inadmissible without a hearing taking place and without ruling on...

