Builder Looks To Blame Architect In Cladding Row

By Joanne Faulkner (November 11, 2021, 6:26 PM GMT) -- A building contractor facing a £5 million ($6.7 million) bill to cover the costs of removing Grenfell-style cladding from London tower blocks has sought to pass the blame to its architects after being accused of erecting buildings that did not pass fire safety tests. According to Tamdown Group Ltd.'s defense filed at the High Court on Monday, "there was a responsible body of professional opinion" that 2010 rules governing fire safety did not apply to the cladding material used on the six blocks when they were built between 2013 and 2014. Tamdown says that Taylor Wimpey UK Ltd., building inspectors and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS