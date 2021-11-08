Sydney Airport Accepts Increased $17.5B Takeover Offer

By Benjamin Horney (November 8, 2021, 8:11 AM EST) -- Sydney Airport said Monday that it agreed to a private equity-backed takeover valued at roughly AU$23.6 billion ($17.5 billion), in an announcement that comes about a week after Australia began allowing quarantine-free travel for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The agreement was reached after the Sydney Aviation Alliance — a consortium led by IFM Investors Ltd. — made an upsized bid valuing Sydney Airport at AU$8.75 per stapled security, according to a statement from the target. That's up from the consortium's previous offer of AU$8.45 per stapled security, which Sydney Airport rejected in August, saying it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS