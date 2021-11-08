Puerto Rico Plan Confirmation Opens With Debt Holder Deal

By Vince Sullivan (November 8, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- The long-awaited confirmation hearing for the bankruptcy plan proposed by the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico began Monday with news of a deal that converted a sizable constituency of debt holders into supporters of the plan. During the first day of the confirmation proceedings in San Juan, attorneys for the Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico, which is directing restructuring efforts, told the court that the board had reached an agreement with the island's Debt Recovery Authority over the weekend and that the authority had changed its vote on the plan into one of support. The agreement reduces the number...

