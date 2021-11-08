CIT Mostly Backs Diamond Sawblade Duty Evasion Ruling

By Grace Dixon (November 8, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- A trade court mostly backed U.S. Customs and Border Protection's finding that an importer skirted duties on diamond saws from China by rerouting goods, but ordered the agency to back up a conclusion that the company intentionally misled the government. U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Timothy Reif largely upheld CBP's finding that Diamond Tools Technology LLC evaded anti-dumping duties instated in 2009 by combining parts from Thailand and China in a Thai facility. But his Friday opinion took issue with the CBP's finding that DTT made false statements or material omissions to the federal government in its attempts to avoid...

