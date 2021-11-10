United Therapeutics Beats HHS' Discount-Dodging Claims

By Andrew Karpan (November 10, 2021, 10:06 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ruled that the federal government can't go after United Therapeutics and Novartis over their marketing policies limiting the number of drugs sold as part of a federal drug discount program for low-income patients, a decision that departs from recent rulings against other pharmaceutical companies. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich found that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overreached when the agency tried to stop United Therapeutics and Novartis from restricting the discounts that the companies are supposed to provide pharmacies under the Public Health Service Act's 340B program. "The plain language, purpose, and structure of...

