Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Won't Weigh In On PDVSA Bribery Suit

By Morgan Conley (November 8, 2021, 2:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to review the dismissal of a bribery suit brought by a litigation trust on behalf of Venezuela's state-owned oil company, leaving in place the Eleventh Circuit's refusal to revive the suit because a potentially viable procedural argument wasn't properly preserved for appeal.

The high court declined the certiorari petition from a litigation trust set up by Petroleos de Venezuela SA, which argued that the Eleventh Circuit's March decision must be reversed because it deemed its "winning argument" — that the district court wrongfully resolved a question on the merits at the motion to dismiss stage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!