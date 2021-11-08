Justices Won't Weigh In On PDVSA Bribery Suit

By Morgan Conley (November 8, 2021, 2:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to review the dismissal of a bribery suit brought by a litigation trust on behalf of Venezuela's state-owned oil company, leaving in place the Eleventh Circuit's refusal to revive the suit because a potentially viable procedural argument wasn't properly preserved for appeal. The high court declined the certiorari petition from a litigation trust set up by Petroleos de Venezuela SA, which argued that the Eleventh Circuit's March decision must be reversed because it deemed its "winning argument" — that the district court wrongfully resolved a question on the merits at the motion to dismiss stage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS