Supreme Court Leaves Honey Harvester Stuck With IP Loss

By Andrew Karpan (November 8, 2021, 2:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down efforts by the maker of a honey harvesting product to expand the Digital Millennium Copyright Act to include his case against a mail-order catalog that allegedly used his advertising to steer customers to a rival. A copyright case lodged by a Manhattan apiarist named James Fischer was at the top of the high court's latest list of denials, putting an end to a lawsuit Fischer filed in 2014 against the owners of the Brushy Mountain Bee Farm, which had once been consigned to distribute a product Fischer made called "Fischer's Bee-Quick," a bee...

