NJ Justices Leave Exxon Off Hook For Insurers' Enviro Claims

By Morgan Conley (November 8, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has declined to review a decision that ExxonMobil Corp. did not have to indemnify its insurers over environmental liabilities as required by a previous settlement agreement, according to an order made available Monday. New Jersey's top justices said they won't review a lower appellate court ruling that found ExxonMobil doesn't need to indemnify insurers over environmental liabilities. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown) The justices denied the insurers' challenge to a New Jersey state appeals court's June finding that Exxon has no duty to indemnify them over its subsidiary Cornell-Dubilier Electronics Inc.'s environmental liability coverage claims because the insurers...

