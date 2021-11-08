FERC Hits Trading Firm With $229M Enforcement Penalty

By Keith Goldberg (November 8, 2021, 2:52 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission imposed a $229 million electricity market manipulation penalty against a trading firm and its co-founders in a case tinged by improper actions from FERC enforcement attorneys, but one commissioner said the agency had failed to prove its case. FERC commissioners late Friday ordered GreenHat Energy LLC to pay a $179 million penalty and co-owners John Bartholomew and Kevin Ziegenhorn to each pay a $25 million penalty after accepting agency enforcement staff allegations that they engaged in manipulative trading activity in wholesale electricity markets run by regional grid operator PJM Interconnection. They also ordered GreenHat, Bartholomew, Ziegenhorn...

