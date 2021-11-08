Feds Ask 5th Circ. To Unblock Employer Vax-Or-Test Reg

By Dave Simpson (November 8, 2021, 11:35 PM EST) -- A stay of the Labor Department's rule requiring companies with at least 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests will "cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day," the federal government said Monday in a bid to undo a Fifth Circuit emergency freeze of the rule. The federal government argued that to stay the Occupational Safety and Health Administration standard further will harm the government and the public, causing a "confluence of harms of the highest order." A Fifth Circuit panel temporarily froze the rule on Saturday, citing "grave statutory and constitutional issues" with the regulations, but gave...

