3-Year Ban, No Disbarment For Atty Who Misused Funds

By Jack Rodgers (November 9, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- The D.C. Court of Appeals has suspended a local lawyer for three years but will not take away his law license, finding attorneys who mishandle client funds are not always required to be disbarred in negotiated discipline cases. The panel wrote in a 13-page opinion on Nov. 4 that while the court's own precedent generally requires that attorneys who misuse client funds be disbarred, less severe sanctions can be imposed by the court in certain narrow cases involving negotiated discipline. Washington, D.C., attorney Paul T. Mensah's three-year suspension for misappropriating client funds was based on a negotiated discipline agreement that a...

