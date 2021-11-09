Berger Singerman Adds Regulatory Atty To Tallahassee Shop

By Madison Arnold (November 9, 2021, 1:06 PM EST) -- Berger Singerman LLP has lured a regulatory attorney for its Tallahassee office away from Hopping Green & Sams PA, the firm said Monday. Brooke E. Lewis joined Berger Singerman as a partner on the government and regulatory team, the firm announced. Her practice will focus on utility issues, such as work with gas pipelines and regulation issues by the Florida Public Service Commission for utilities and telecoms. "I was looking for a good group of collaborative lawyers who work well together and are top-notch in their field. And Berger Singerman has that in a lot of different areas but, in particular,...

