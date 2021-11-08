Porter Wright Picks Up Tax And Benefits Specialist In Pa.

By Emma Cueto (November 8, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP has added a tax and employee benefits specialist from Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC as a partner in its Pittsburgh office. In an announcement Thursday, the firm said that Christine Boronyak Bowers will focus her practice on domestic and international tax planning advice and employee benefit plan counseling, emphasizing her experience in both fields. "We are pleased to continue to grow our presence by adding exceptionally talented attorneys like Christine who bring a diverse background of legal and business acumen to our team," Tim Gallagher, partner-in-charge of Porter Wright's Pittsburgh office, said in a...

