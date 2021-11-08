Kelley Drye Snags Ex-Texas Associate Deputy AG In Houston

By Adrian Cruz (November 8, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP has added a former Texas associate deputy attorney general with more than 20 years of government experience as a partner in its Houston office, the firm announced Monday. Paul Singer joined Kelley Drye's state attorneys' general practice last Monday after spending his entire career with the Texas Attorney General's Office. Starting as a law clerk after graduating from the University of Texas School of Law, he held a variety of jobs with the Texas AG's office, including the last two years with the agency's executive leadership team. Singer told Law360 on Monday that he chose to...

