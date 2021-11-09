Winston & Strawn Adds V&E Finance Atty In Houston

By Jessica Corso (November 9, 2021, 3:53 PM EST) -- An attorney specializing in the financing of oil and gas companies joined Winston & Strawn LLP on Tuesday as a partner in Houston after more than a decade of work with Vinson & Elkins LLP. Ryan Hunsaker joined Winston & Strawn's finance practice, where he will specialize in transactions involving the energy sector. During his years with V&E, Hunsaker represented major banking institutions such as Wells Fargo Bank NA and JP Morgan Chase Bank NA in securing lending to finance oil and gas exploration companies, according to a cached version of his V&E profile. Winston & Strawn says its new partner...

