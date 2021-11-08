High Court Won't Hear Breast Implant Suit Against J&J Unit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 8, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to revive a lawsuit brought by two women against Johnson & Johnson unit Mentor Worldwide LLC, which they claim produced leaky breast implants that caused them to develop a myriad of health issues. The case was one of about six dozen the justices declined to hear Monday in an unsigned order. Justice Samuel Alito took "no part in the consideration or decision" of the denial, the order said. Amber Brooks and Jamie Gale had asked the high court to rule Mentor had a duty to warn that its MemoryGel Silicone breast implants could cause health problems....

