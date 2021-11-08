NCAA Draft Constitution Would Shift Power To Schools

By Zachary Zagger (November 8, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association on Monday released a draft version of a new constitution that would shift power to the three college sports divisions, conferences and schools as part of a revamp of the oft-maligned organization that has found itself on the losing end of several legal battles over the past decade. The NCAA Constitution Committee unveiled the new 19-page document that sets forth the overarching principles of the organization overseeing college sports, a significant cut from the current 43-page constitution. In general, it marks a shift away from the granular regulation of college sports at the NCAA level to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS