Ex-NY Judge's Counsel Joins Abrams Fensterman Partnership

By Sameer Rao (November 9, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- New York- and Connecticut-admitted attorney Lisa Colosi Florio has jumped from a role with New York's judiciary, where she spent over three years as counsel to the state's chief appellate judges, to join Abrams Fensterman's office in White Plains as a partner, the law firm said this week. Monday's announcement from Abrams Fensterman Fensterman Eisman Formato Ferrara Wolf & Carone LLP noted that Colosi Florio is now part of the multidisciplinary law firm's appellate law practice group. This affiliation corresponds with Colosi Florio's more than 20 years of experience in New York's state government, including her last position as counsel to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS