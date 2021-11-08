Ill. Panel Reverses $8M Fine, Dump Site Cleanup Order

By Lauraann Wood (November 8, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appellate court reversed on Friday nearly $8 million in civil penalties and an injunction requiring a property manager to remove debris from an illegal dump site in a Chicago suburb, saying the orders lacked proper consideration from the trial court. The majority of a three-judge said the lower court shouldn't have ordered Lincoln Ltd. and owner John Einoder to completely clear the debris that has accumulated on the Ford Heights, Illinois, property throughout their 17-year dispute with state officials without first considering evidence to determine the feasibility of such mandatory relief. The court also reversed $1.8 million in...

