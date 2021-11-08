Gov't Minster Changes Text Story In Covid Contracts Row

By Joanne Faulkner (November 8, 2021, 6:21 PM GMT) -- A former health minister has admitted deleting WhatsApp and text messages about a controversial award of £87.5 million ($119 million) of COVID-19 testing contracts because he wrongly thought they would be backed up, High Court disclosures show. James Bethell said in a new witness statement produced as part of legal action brought against the Department of Health and Social Care that a previous explanation given to the court about why he could not produce the messages on his private mobile phone was mistaken. The former minister has now changed his story on why messages about government business have been lost after being...

