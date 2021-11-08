Gov't Defends Broker Exam Questions In Licensing Spat

By Alex Lawson (November 8, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- The federal government defended a series of disputed questions on its customs broker exam Friday, urging the U.S. Court of International Trade to toss a suit from a Nebraska man looking to overturn the results of his failed test through litigation. Government attorneys said that Byungmin Chae's various challenges to seven questions on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection broker exam were misplaced and that the agency's decision to mark Chae's answers incorrect were in line with the agency's rules. "CBP's decision to deny credit for the seven contested questions in this case was supported by substantial evidence and was reasonable,"...

