W.Va. Justices Deny Jobless Benefits For Striking Workers

By Beverly Banks (November 8, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- West Virginia's highest court has ruled that a 2012 strike at an aluminum plant was a work stoppage that disqualified employees from obtaining unemployment compensation benefits for that time period, saying a lower court erred in finding that the company's production levels were not significantly impacted by the strike. A majority of the five-justice court found Friday that workers represented by the United Steelworkers at Constellium Rolled Products Ravenswood LLC who went on strike in 2012 cannot claim unemployment benefits for time during the walkout under West Virginia labor law. "The facts found by the lower tribunals clearly demonstrate that a stoppage of...

