Biden Administration Floats Suspending LNG By Rail Rule

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 8, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Monday proposed suspending a 2020 rule that allows liquefied natural gas to be transported by rail in bulk, saying it needs to further research public safety and environmental risks that were overlooked in the original rulemaking process. Under the Trump administration, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said the rule was intended to help handle the country's increased production of natural gas, and to comply with former President Donald Trump's order to promote energy and the economy. Since then, however, questions have been raised about both the data used to justify the rule and about the long-term...

