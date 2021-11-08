Judge Denies Tribes' Bid To Stop Work At Nev. Lithium Mine

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 8, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge on Monday allowed a mineral company to continue with construction plans for an open mine pit in Thacker Pass, turning down requests from Native American tribes to reconsider additional evidence of a supposed burial site on the project site in an attempt to pause the company's operations. Nevada District Court Judge Miranda M. Du ruled that a request by Native American tribes seeking a reconsideration of their request for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of the Interior and Lithium Nevada Corp. falls short of standards. "The tribes proffered evidence that a massacre occurred near the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS