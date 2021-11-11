Travis Scott Disaster Leaves Insurance Questions In The Air

By Angela Childers (November 11, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- As lawsuits begin to pour in following the crowd-crush disaster that led to eight deaths and dozens more injuries at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld festival in Houston, those named in the litigation will be scouring their insurance policies to see the coverage they have for potential liabilities. Visitors paid their respects to the victims of the Astroworld disaster on Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) With more than 20 complaints filed as of Wednesday in Harris County, Texas, District Court, the legal and insurance implications range widely, and questions linger about what types of coverage and exclusions may be available to...

