Ice Miller Lures Hahn Loeser's Immigration Chair To The Firm

By Alyssa Aquino (November 12, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- Ice Miller LLP has lured a partner who chaired Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP's immigration practice and specializes in employment-based immigration matters for a wide range of clients, including elite athletes in the National Hockey League. Though "contented" at Hahn Loeser, Ken Robinson told Law360 Wednesday that he moved to Ice Miller based on its resources. The firm is more than double the size of Hahn Loeser, and Robinson said he was impressed with the size of Ice Miller's employment and business practices, as well as its institutional clients. "I've only been here for a short period … but I've received...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS