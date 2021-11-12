DLA Piper Grabs Former Kirkland Investment Expert In Calif.

By James Mills (November 12, 2021, 2:31 PM EST) -- DLA Piper has snagged an attorney from Kirkland & Ellis LLP to join its global investment funds practice in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. DLA Piper announced Nov. 8 that Ken Muller is joining as a partner after 3½ years at Kirkland. He represents all aspects of private investment funds and growth companies and deals with issues such as venture capital funds, private equity funds, debt funds, REITs, investment vehicles, strategic finance, and mergers and acquisitions. "Ken has an excellent reputation in the industry, and he immediately enhances our growing investment management and investment fund capabilities in a number of substantive ways,"...

