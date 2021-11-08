Lawmakers Float Bill To Help Beef Up Retirement Saving

By Abby Wargo (November 8, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of House lawmakers pitched a bill Monday that would set up a database to help workers find lost retirement accounts and let employers offer perks to convince employees to take part in retirement plans. House Reps. Robert C. Scott, D-Va.; Virginia Foxx, R-N.C.; Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif.; and Rick Allen, R-Ga., introduced the Retirement Improvement and Savings Enhancement Act, or H.R. 5891, which aims to help 55 million American workers who don't have access to retirement plans through their employers. The RISE Act modifies the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 and the Internal Revenue Code of 1986,...

