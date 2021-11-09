Atty To Plead Guilty In Bankruptcy Scheme To Scam Clients

By Ivan Moreno (November 9, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- A disbarred Florida attorney plans to plead guilty to filing fraudulent bankruptcy petitions to stop foreclosure proceedings and profit from renting and selling the homes he told clients he would save, according to an agreement filed Monday. James Lee Clark will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bankruptcy fraud in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to con distressed homeowners into giving him control of their properties with the false promise to renegotiate their mortgages and prevent foreclosure, according to the agreement. He's also pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud for allegedly bilking his clients...

