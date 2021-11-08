SEC's Grewal Denies 'Regulation By Enforcement' On Crypto

By Dean Seal (November 8, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement director on Monday waved off clamoring of "regulation by enforcement" in the agency's approach to cryptocurrencies and ESG issues in a speech kicked off by a classic Lewis Carroll poem. Gurbir Grewal said that in his first few months on the job, he's repeatedly heard carping "that we are 'regulating by enforcement'" when it comes to crypto and environmental, social and governance, or ESG, matters, even though the agency's actions have been built on "long-standing, well-known and understood regulations and standards that govern the securities industry." After reciting a stanza from Carroll's "The Hunting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS