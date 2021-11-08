SEC Taps Kirkland Partner As New PCAOB Chair

By Al Barbarino (November 8, 2021, 7:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday named a Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner and former Obama administration counsel as chair of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, in addition to announcing a fresh roster of board members that includes former SEC Commissioner Kara M. Stein. Erica Y. Williams, a Kirkland litigation partner and former special assistant and associate counsel to former President Barack Obama, will take the helm as the nonprofit auditing watchdog's chair, the SEC said. Stein is joined on the board by former U.S. Department of the Treasury official Christina Ho and the current executive director and chief administrative officer of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS