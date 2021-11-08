6th Circ. Says Antitrust Suit Against VW Belongs In Germany

By Linda Chiem (November 8, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit Monday dumped German auto parts supplier Prevent Group's antitrust suit alleging Volkswagen illegally maintained a stranglehold over its suppliers, saying Prevent's claims should be heard in Germany where it's already engaged in protracted litigation against Volkswagen over the same issues. A three-judge panel of the appeals court affirmed a Michigan federal judge's March dismissal of a Sherman Act lawsuit filed by two Prevent Group affiliates — Prevent USA Corp. and Eastern Horizon Group Netherlands BV — on forum non conveniens grounds. The suit accused Volkswagen AG and its U.S. unit Volkswagen Group of America Inc. of systematically blocking...

