Fla. Tobacco Exec Cops To Evading $10M In Calif. Taxes

By Lauren Berg (November 8, 2021, 10:00 PM EST) -- A Florida tobacco company owner who sold wholesale cigars and chewing tobacco to distributors in California pled guilty Monday in Golden State federal court to conspiring to avoid paying excise taxes that deprived the state of more than $10 million, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Akrum Alrahib, 43, a former Los Angeles resident who now lives in Miami, pled guilty to conspiring to commit mail fraud in order to avoid paying taxes on the cigars, chewing tobacco and leaf tobacco, the DOJ said. "Tax evasion is not a victimless crime. California communities lose critical tax dollars that pay for...

