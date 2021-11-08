Late Filing Doomed Push To Keep Pesticide Duty, CIT Finds

By Alex Lawson (November 8, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade backed the government's decision to revoke duties on a Chinese pesticide Monday, finding that U.S. producers missed a key filing deadline to contest the move and were rightly denied an extension. CIT Judge Timothy C. Stanceu said that the U.S. Department of Commerce was right to take a firm line when Trinity Manufacturing Inc. and other producers of chloropicrin requested a retroactive deadline extension of its duty review. Like Commerce, the CIT said that the companies could not point to an "extraordinary circumstance" to warrant more time. "Not only did the extension request fail to...

