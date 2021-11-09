​​​​​​​Bank Of The West Settles Ex-VP's Paternity Leave Suit

By Rachel Stone (November 9, 2021, 2:17 PM EST) -- A former Bank of the West vice president reached a settlement with the financial services company, resolving his claims that he was discriminated against for taking paternity leave and effectively forced out of the company. According to an alternative dispute resolution report filed Monday in Kansas federal court, Jeffrey Herman and his former employer came to a deal during an Oct. 22 mediation, after partially making it through the discovery process. Monday's report contained no additional information regarding the deal struck during the mediation process. Herman sued the BNP Paribas subsidiary in February, claiming his supervisors criticized him and he was...

