US Oil Agrees To Pay $2.5M Over SEC Disclosures

By Clark Mindock (November 9, 2021, 1:45 PM EST) -- The United States Oil Fund has agreed to pay a $2.5 million penalty to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations it failed to disclose important information to investors at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deal, announced by the SEC on Monday, relates to USO's alleged failure to notify investors that its sole broker had indicated in April 2020 that it wouldn't execute any more contracts for the fund, limiting its ability to achieve investment objectives. Through its public filings, USO, an exchange-traded product or ETP, had failed to disclose the character and nature of the limitations imposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS