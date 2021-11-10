Michelman & Robinson Eyes Expansion In 2022

By James Mills (November 10, 2021, 2:59 PM EST) -- Michelman & Robinson LLP plans to expand to several more cities and beef up its litigation team in 2022, according to longtime partner Mona Hanna, who was recently tapped as the firm's new national litigation chair. The promotion formalizes the role Hanna has already been performing for years with the firm. However, the new title comes at a time when the number of litigators she oversees could soon increase from 75 to 100 or more, as the firm plans to add 20 to 40 new attorneys to its litigation team next year. "We are planning to soon announce expansion in even...

