Bourbon Maker Says New Seltzer Can't Use 'Savannah' Name

By Morgan Conley (November 9, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- Atlanta-based distilling company Savannah Bourbon hit a new hard seltzer company with a trademark infringement suit in Georgia federal court, arguing the newcomer can't use its protected "Savannah" mark to sell vodka-based hard seltzer or any other alcoholic beverages. Savannah Bourbon Company LLC sued Savannah Seltzer LLC and its owner Andrew Ryan Stafford in a complaint made available Monday. The bourbon maker told the court the seltzer isn't expected to go to market until early 2022, but the seltzer company is already selling branded merchandise with the Savannah mark. According to the complaint, Savannah Bourbon sent a demand letter to the...

