DOJ Sued By Law Librarian Over Non-Prosecution Records

By Justin Wise (November 9, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- A University of Virginia law librarian is suing the U.S. Department of Justice in D.C. federal court in an effort to compel the agency to cough up records associated with the non-prosecution agreements it has reached with some corporations. In an eight-page complaint filed Friday, Jonathan Ashley asserted the DOJ was withholding public records in violation of the Freedom of Information Act and asked the court to order their release. Ashley, who helps maintain an online resource that includes a collection of corporate prosecution agreements, is seeking a list of deferred and non-prosecution agreements the DOJ has reached with companies since...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS